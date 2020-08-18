Soccer: Ricardo Pierre-Louis making an impression for year one at Bismarck

The soccer season starts Tuesday, with the Bismarck Demons beginning their title defense with a new coach.

Ricardo Pierre-Louis is using his MLS experience building on an already strong soccer culture at Bismarck. Pierre-Louis says he is taking attributes from his winning days as a player and coach, including playing smart on the pitch, and knowing what to do in each situation.

“We got to be organized,” says head coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis. “We have to be super fit. If we are organized on the transitions, defensively and offensively, and we are very disciplined, it’s going to be hard for teams to break us.”

The Demons face Jamestown at the Bismarck Bowl Tuesday at 5:30pm.