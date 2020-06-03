Soccer: Riley Ball reflects on emergency goaltending experience at state

A year ago today, the state soccer tournament concluded, and one Century patriot put on a remarkable performance.

Riley Ball, who normally plays in the front, came into the tournament as an emergency 3rd string goalie. Ball made 26 out 27 possible saves in the emergency role, leading her team to a 5th place finish over Bismarck. Ball was named to the all-tournament team for her performance.

“I didn’t like the position necessarily, but I was going to do it for our team and we needed a goalie then so I stepped up to the plate and did it,” says senior Riley Ball. “I don’t regret it at all, it was super fun, but I was looking forward to playing striker this year, and unfortunately that didn’t get to happen.”