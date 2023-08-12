BISMARCK, N.D. — The Legacy Boys soccer team is coming off their best season in program history after finishing third in the state playoffs a season ago. With three straight appearances in the playoffs to pair with last year’s third place finish, the standards are higher than ever for the Sabers.

“We want to be one of the teams that the other teams are chasing all the time,” head coach Tom Marcis says. “So, it’s now about accepting the fact that we expect to win, should expect to win, and give our best game very time we’re out.”

“We’re a little frustrated,” goalkeeper Nathaniel Olheiser adds. “Nothing’s good enough, you know. We have the same people coming in. Top scorers, Camden, Uriel, Ben. Third place isn’t good enough. We need to get that state title.”

Entering last year, Legacy’s squad featured a lot of young talent that excelled and led the Sabers on a run in the playoffs. Going in to the 2023 season… key returners and confidence fuel the team.

“Last year, we had a lot of younger players,” Olheiser says. “First year varsity teams, stuff like that. We got confidence now. We got the same people coming in and I think they got a lot more experience at the varsity level and more confidence.”

“Everybody’s been working really hard this summer and I think we’ve gotten so much better than last year, and we can come our really aggressive,” midfielder Kamden Kooiman adds.