Soccer: Sabers’ seniors hoping to leave a legacy with first ever state playoff appearance

The Legacy Sabers soccer team fell short of the state playoffs last year, but with seven returning starters the senior class has one thing in mind.

“They’ve helped to build a winning culture that they expect to win, and when we don’t win they’re disappointed and want to do whatever it takes to not repeat that experience,” head coach Tom Marcis said.

The Sabers senior class has built that culture by beating WDA opponents like Century for the first time last season. Now, they hope to continue that trend and leave their legacy with the program’s first ever state playoff appearance.

“I think it would mean a lot to everyone, especially our class, if we could be the one that finally did it,” senior midfielder TJ Seidel said.

All-state seniors Lucas Weigel and TJ Siedel will lead the team this season, and their voices are sure to be heard.

“It’s kind of like having two coaches working for you on the field because they’re helping to direct traffic and helping make decisions,” Marcis said.

“Our job is to make sure we get closer off the field as well that way the chemistry on the field correlates with what it is off the field,” Seidel said.

While the Sabers are rebuilding their defense, their offense returns it’s three All-WDA midfielders, led by Seidel. They’re also coming off a season where they scored more goals than the program ever had before. Now they’re looking to top that number.

“We have three guys that can put in goals consistently in our front three, so we’ll have weapons up there this year,” senior goalkeeper Lucas Weigel said. “If those three can keep scoring at a consistent rate we’ll make a great push this year.”

The Sabers return to the pitch tomorrow night against Mandan.