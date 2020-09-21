Soccer: Seniors keeping Minot organized down the homestretch

The Minot Magicians soccer team is coming off two wins this weekend and Head Coach Creighton Bachmeier credits the success to defense and senior leadership.

He adds that seniors like Reegan Meyer are organized and keep the players in their places.

“There’s got to be a voice especially when the ball is being shifted left and right and things are chaotic,” says head coach Creighton Bachmeier. “And you have multiple forwards and midfielders that are running at you and you have to make sure you’re matched up in certain spots,” explains Head Coach Creighton Bachmeier. “You also want to be holding certain spaces too in case a teammate gets beat. Reegan really dictates everything, he controls our outside backs to make sure that they are in the right place so that if something happens quickly then we’re able to regroup and be ready for a shot.”

