Soccer: St. Mary’s ready for new season with new coach in charge

St. Mary’s girl’s soccer team is coming off its first season without a state tournament appearance since before 1996, but they have a new coach leading the way this year.

Ben Houdek is taking over as a first-year head coach. The Bismarck native says he’s excited about the potential of this year’s team, but the practices leading up to the first game will be the most important.

“We’ve had some open gyms and I’ve gotten to see how they interact with each other,” Houdek said. “This is a great group of girls, and I look forward to working with them. They all have great maturity levels, I think they come focused when they show up for training, and we’re just going to try to continue to promote that throughout the season.”