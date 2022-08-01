Monday was a milestone day in the calendar, the first day some prep sports can practice for the new school year, beginning with boys soccer.

2021 was a competitive season in the WDA, between Minot, Bismarck, Century, and Legacy. The Demons were out on the field like all the other teams in the west, a team eager to get away from the tough opening-round defeat at state last season. For some of these players, the summer couldn’t move fast enough.

“I’ve known most of them my entire life,” says senior Drew Henriksen. “Playing with them since BSL back when we were five years old. Parents were coaching us so I mean, just the feeling of that camaraderie and just the teammates and everything makes it special.”

“They are hungry and they want to win,” says head coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis. “And they want to work hard and represent BHS really good.”