There’s a lot of turnover coming into this season for Century Soccer, but they still won’t lack in talent.

The Patriots graduated 12 players last year, but there’s a sense that the new wave of players could grow quickly at the varsity level. While most of the returning experience is up front, the Patriots will lean on their young back line to play good possession soccer, a group tested every day in practice.

“Obviously, when you get to varsity, it gets quicker,” says HC Ryan Okerson. “And with the players that we have up front, there’s a lot of pace there and they really get after them. So it’s been trial by fire for the most part. These guys have to be willing to learn and take their lumps early in the season so that they can be better midway through and towards the end of the season.”

Century opens the season on the road against the West Fargo Packers on Saturday.