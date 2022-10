The Marauders and Beavers battled in Bismarck on the final day of the Northern Sun regular season, a game with postseason implications entering the day.

Minot State dominated the time of possession in the 1st half, with numerous chances at goal, however, UMary’s defense prevailed, ending in a 0-0 draw.

That means both teams will make it to the NISC Tournament, with Minot State facing Northern State, and UMary taking on Bemidji State.