Soccer: UMary has leaned on their defensive strength all season

The Marauders soccer team has had a great year on the pitch, becoming one of the best defensive teams in the Northern Sun.
Sitting in the top half of the standings for most of the year, the Marauders are one of the few teams in the conference to average less than one goals against on the season. This is all from the strength of their backline, a group that has led in the communication from the back forward in the formation.
The combination between Cassidy Pierce and Sam Guzman and Madison Waltman just knowing each other for this long and playing together has really built up their confidence,” says head coach Sarah Cook.
“Through that, we’ve been able to create a really strong bond,” says D Cassidy Pierce. “And hopefully build up and not just have a successful year this year defensively but also in the future.”