Soccer: UMary opens their 2021 season at home against Montana State-Billings

The UMary Marauders opened up their soccer season at home with their eyes set on their first full season in two years, facing Montana State-Billings at the Bowl.

The Marauders played a physical first half with the Yellowjackets, leading to just a few shots on goal, but some great saves in net by Madisyn Waltman.

In the second half, both teams put the ball in the back of the net, sending the game to extra time, where it ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Marauders will travel next to Billings on Thursday where they will play in the Rimrock Classic, taking on Black Hills State, as well as a rematch with Montana State-Billings.