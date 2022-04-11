A couple of WDA games were moved up a day before the spring snowstorm hit, including Minot who looked to keep the wins coming against Century.
Scores:
Century Patriots 0, Minot Majettes 2
Jamestown Blue Jays 1, Legacy Sabers 2
by: Adeena Balthazor
