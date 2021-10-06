Soccer: WDA teams share what it’ll take to come home with a state title

The state tournament kicks off Thursday in Jamestown, and Minot is hoping that being a one-seed will bring the title back to the Magic City.

The Magicians finished the season with just one loss and won the WDA regional championship against Bismarck.

Head coach Creighton Bachmeier says they are not focused on past success, but more on the game ahead of them.

On Thursday, they play Fargo Shanley. A matchup that coaches believe will be won by the midfielders.

“It’s going to be won in the middle third. It’s going to be who can be the aggressor in the middle part and who can be the longest. We know this thing can go 80 minutes or longer but our group is built for that and I’m really excited to start on Thursday,” said head coach Creighton Bachmeier.

The Bismarck Demons enter the state tournament as a two-seed.

After a loss to Minot in the WDA Championship, they shift their focus to West Fargo Sheyenne.

Head coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis knows this is a young team with not much state tournament experience but has been encouraged by how his players have responded after a loss.

“As a unit, we keep getting better and better,” said head coach Ricardo Pierre-Louis. “Game by game and day by day. We still see a lot of errors, but that’s the nature of high school soccer. We just have to keep being patient and keep improving, and hopefully, we are a complete team when it comes to the state tournament.”

Century’s soccer team is heating up at the right time, winning six straight games and scoring 32 goals in that time span.

But as the three-seed, they have a tough match against Grand Forks Red River ahead, a team that the Patriots came from behind to beat in the first round of state last year.

The Patriots know the Roughriders will be looking for revenge, and the defending champs are preparing to defend their title.

“They’re fast, they’re physical. They finished in the west number two for a reason. It’s a matter of getting these guys to buy into what we’re doing even more so than they already do, and making sure that down the stretch in the season they’re — this next week they’re completely focused on what they’re doing,” said head coach Ryan Okerson.

Legacy’s soccer team is going to its second consecutive state tournament after making state last season for the first time in program history.

Head coach Tom Marcis says the Sabers’ program has turned a corner, and they should be one of the best teams in the west every year.

But first, they are focused on making it further in the playoffs than they did last year, and they say the key to that is going to be finishing.

“Everybody we played this year we’ve out-possessed them, so it’s not about possession, it’s now about finishing and putting the ball in the back of the net. The boys have been working really hard on that,” Marcis said.

“That’s going to be really important. We’re going to play a pretty good team from the east, so we’re going to have to be on top of our game and not let any silly plays happen,” said senior Jack Byberg.