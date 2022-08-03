This week marked the first time soccer teams are hitting the pitch for the fall season. Williston is looking to improve on last season’s 8th place finish in the WDA standings.

They return their leading scorer Giovanni Estrada and top goalie James Brenner.

The main focus this year though is on the defensive side of the ball and not giving up as many goals as last season.

“We’re working a lot of our shape and our communication. And doing some plays which I’m not going to share obviously, but yeah we are working a lot on shape and communication,” Ryan Stebbins, Head Coach, said.

