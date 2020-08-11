Soccer: Williston looking for more success in 2nd year in the WDA

The Williston Coyotes finished last in the WDA last season and look to improve their finish this year.

“To have a school team it just getting better and better every year,” said head coach Ryan Stebbins.

The Williston Coyotes soccer program is going into their second year of competition at the varsity level.

“Last year we went varisty and scored about a dozen goals but didn’t record many wins,” added coach Stebbins.

The Coyotes have a young roster made up of mostly freshmen and sophomores. He feels they are at a disadvantage in size, speed and experience.

“So what we need to do is work on our passing and we are trying to develop the mental game as well. Confidence is a big thing, communication and feeling like a team and working as a team. Having each other’s back,” explained Stebbins.

Stebbins says even though the team is young he has seen a lot of maturity out of them.

“We have a handful of upperclassmen that are showing leadership on the field and really helping to take the younger guys under their wing and displaying some athletic ability,” said Stebbins.

Stebbins says he is pushing the team to prepare harder for the high level of play at the varisty level.

“We are really working on our passing and field awareness, placement and position. To let the kids understand where they should be at all times,” said Coach Stebbins.

“By the time these kids have been playing together for years hopefully we will be quite competitive in a year or two,” said Stebbins.

Williston starts their season on Aug. 18 against Mandan.