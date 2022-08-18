Minot State Softball has it’s next head coach after Nat Wagner resigned from the program in July.

Bailey Gaspar lands her first ever head coaching gig with the Beavers, previously worked at the University of Hawaii at Hilo as an assistant coach after her playing career with the Vulcans.

The Washington State native takes over an MSU team that finished 28-20 last season for the Beavers sixth consecutive winning season.

Gaspar says landing a head softball coaching job is something she’s been working towards for quite some time now.

“Honestly, I’ve known I wanted to coach softball my entire life, but ever since I’ve graduated college back in 2018, everything I’ve done has been working towards heading my own program,” Gaspar said.