Softball & Baseball open practices with rare start outside

The softball and baseball seasons started on Monday, with a rare opportunity to start practice outside on the diamond with the nice weather.

Just a few of the teams that are taking advantage of the mild weather are Bismarck Softball and Century Baseball, both teams eager to get started after a two year layoff.

“When you look at the kinds today, they’re excited cause we’re outside also,” says Century Baseball head coach Kent Schweigert. “We’re mot in a gym and they came with a lot of fire and you hope that continues for the rest of the week.”

“The first two weeks are always interesting,” says Bismarck Softball head coach Kurt Grensteiner. “We kind of take it step by step. The first week we try to get to play live towards the end of the week. And so today we’re just trying to see what everybody has come back in.”

