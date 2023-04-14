Six Class B teams met at the MSU Bubble for three games on Friday.
Class B Softball Scores
|Nedrose
|10
|Glenburn
|19
|Final
|Wilton-Wing
|7
|Bottineau
|11
|Final
|Stanley
|4
|Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark
|16
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
