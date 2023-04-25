The WDA had teams playing all around the state, including Minot hosting Dickinson, with both teams protecting unbeaten records.
WDA Softball Scores
|Minot Majettes
|5
|Dickinson Midgets
|3
|Final
|Minot Majettes
|6
|Dickinson Midgets
|1
|Final
|Legacy Sabers
|12
|Century Patriots
|15
|Final-8
|Legacy Sabers
|13
|Century Patriots
|5
|Final
|Bismarck Demons
|19
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|1
|Final
|Bismarck Demons
|16
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|4
|Final
|Williston Coyotes
|13
|Watford City Wolves
|1
|Final
|Williston Coyotes
|15
|Watford City Wolves
|3
|Final