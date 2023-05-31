The Beulah Miners enter the Class B Softball Tournament as the one seed, the favorites at a stunning 22-1 record.

Wednesday, the top seed had their send-off, climbing on the bus and hitting the road to Minot, fans cheering them on down Main Street. Beulah will open with Des Lacs Burlington/Lewis & Clark, the last team they played before the postseason got underway.

“We ran up there the Thursday before the regional tournament and played them up in DLB and that game kind of went our direction and it wound up 11-0,” says head coach Kyle Christensen. “They’ve got a couple of young pitchers that throw the ball pretty well. They are very well-coached. They play solid defense. I thought they swung the bats fairly well. So we are certainly not looking past them. We know we have to play the game.”

While the Beulah Miners are a fairly young team. One consistent factor has been the play of Taylor Christensen. This tournament will be a bittersweet moment between her and her father Kyle, who will be coaching her as a Miner for the last time this weekend. The two share the same level of focus before they take the trip up north.

“Well, it is. I coach her in travel ball too, so we have a busy summer lined up, so I haven’t really thought about it, but thanks for mentioning that,” says Kyle. “It brings a tear to my eye, but you just hope that she performs to the ability that she is capable of performing here down the stretch the next three games.”

“I guess I haven’t really been trying to think about it,” says Taylor. “I’m trying to keep that in the back of my mind and think about it afterward. But it really is a sad thought to think about the last time I will be doing a bunch of these things.”

Beulah and DLB/L&C will play on Thursday with the first pitch at 4 pm.