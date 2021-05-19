Softball: Beulah playing with a target on their back in hopes of a postseason bid

Beulah’s softball team is in the sub-region four tournaments as the top seed this season, and the Miners have something to prove having never been to a state tournament.

“Even though we have that pressure, and you’ve got to know it’s a big game don’t get in our heads and just stay relaxed, stay confident in what you know,” senior Brooklyn Keller said. “It’s still a game of softball like we know how to play. Nothing changes that way.”

The game starts in the circle for the Miners with two of the best young pitchers in the state in sophomore Taylor Christensen and seventh-grader Addison Dale-Geiger.

“We don’t feel like we have a one and a two,” head coach Kyle Christensen said about his pitching staff. “We’ve got a 1 and a 1A, so the pitching is definitely the backbone of what we’ve got going on, but certainly the defense and the offense have come a long way this year too.”

Defense is the name of the game for the Miners, allowing less than four runs per game this season.

“To me a big play on defense is just as good as a grand slam in a lot of cases,” Kyle Christensen said.

“When we do have errors stopping at one error, not letting those errors turn into more and more,” Keller said. “I think we’ve really had success with that, and just focusing on knowing what the next step is in the play and if we do make an error know that the next play is what’s important.”

One of Beulah’s two losses came just over a week ago in what first-year head coach Kyle Christensen called a good test for the postseason.

“You know, in hindsight now looking back at it it was kind of a good wake-up call, and it kind of reset the focus a little bit,” Kyle Christensen said. “I like where we’re at right now.”

And the Miners should feel good about where they are, just one win away from a sub-region title.

The No. 1 seeded Miners take on No. 2 Velva-Drake/Anamoose on Thursday in the west sub-region four championships.