The Miners showed why they’re the top team in the coaches’ poll, picking up a shutout road win.
Class B Softball Score
|Des Lacs-Burlington/Lewis & Clark
|0
|Beulah
|11
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
