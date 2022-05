The Region 4 Softball Tournament came to an end in Beulah Wednesday, where it was the home team that took a regional title, making it to back-to-back state tournaments.

Scores:

#1 Velva-Drake/Anamoose (1), #2 Beulah (8) – Region championship

#3 Harvey/Wells County (4), #4 Heart River (5) – 9 innings (elimination game)

#1 Velva-Drake/Anamoose (8), #4 Heart River (4) – State qualifier

All-Region 4 Awards:

Coach of the year – Kyle Christensen (Beulah)

Senior Athlete of the year – Haleigh Lematta (Harvey/Wells County)

First Team All-Region:

Olivia Passa (Velva-Drake/Anamoose)

Caroline Bodine (Velva-Drake/Anamoose)

Berkely Selzler (Velva-Drake/Anamoose)

Taylor Christensen (Beulah)

Addie Dale-Geiger (Beulah)

Ava Seibel (Beulah)

Haleigh Lematta (Harvey/Wells County)

Meg Silbernagel (Heart River)

Daisy Sparrow (Central McLean)

Second Team All-Region:

Brecken Bieber (Beulah)

Abigail Conery (Heart River)

Taylor Zimmerman (Wilton-Wing)

Brynn Lesmeister (Harvey/Wells County)

Kya Kulzer (Washburn/C-S)

Ashlyn Schmitz (Washburn/C-S)

Halle Keller (Velva-Drake/Anamoose)

Ava Jungers (Hazen)