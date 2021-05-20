Softball: Beulah wins sub-region tournament; Wilton-Wing and Heart River punch tickets to region

On Thursday afternoon Class B softball teams completed their sub-region tournaments while the WDA put a cap on its regular season.

Sub-Region 4 Scores:
Beulah (8), Velva-Drake-Anamoose (7)
Wilton-Wing (16), Central McLean (13)
Harvey-Wells County (3), Heart River (16)

WDA Scores:
(G1) Minot (8), Williston (5)
(G2) Minot (24), Williston (1)
(G1) Mandan (7), Century (11)
(G2) Mandan (1), Century (11)
(G1) Legacy (3), Dickinson (10)
(G2) Legacy (7), Dickinson (11)
(G1) Devils Lake (11), Turtle Mountain (2)

