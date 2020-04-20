Softball: Beulah’s future is bright

Beulah’s softball team has a new coach, but they hope to keep things the same on the field.

Kyle Christensen is taking over for the Miners this year, but he hasn’t had a chance to practice with his team yet, or play a game.

However, with just two seniors on the roster the future looks bright. Coach Christensen says he’s already working on finding ways for his team to play this summer to stay ready.

“From what I’ve seen so far in open gyms and that sort of thing these girls are willing to put in work,” Christensen said. “They’re athletic, and they’ll get to where I think we need to get to.”

The Miners hope to earn a spot in the state tournament this season.