The Lions and Divide County matchup kicked off Monday’s softball at South Hill.
Class B Softball Score
|Divide County
|0
|Bishop Ryan
|21
|Final
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tristan Thomas
Posted:
Updated:
The Lions and Divide County matchup kicked off Monday’s softball at South Hill.
Class B Softball Score
|Divide County
|0
|Bishop Ryan
|21
|Final
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now