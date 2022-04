The WDA softball season got underway Friday with non-counter matchups between rivals, where even the rain couldn’t cool down the hot bats.

WDA Softball Scores:

Mandan Braves 1, Bismarck Demons 16

Mandan Braves 3, Bismarck Demons 23 – 5 innings

Legacy Sabers 14, Century Patriots 11

Legacy Sabers 14, Century Patriots 4

Dickinson Midgets 9, Jamestown Blue Jays 5

Dickinson Midgets 9, Jamestown Blue Jays 4

Williston Coyotes 13, Watford City Wolves 12