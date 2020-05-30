Softball: Bismarck Blast annual tournament bigger than ever

Baseball isn’t the only sport playing this summer, as fastpitch softball will start next week.

Next weekend, Bismarck will be host to the Bismarck Blast tournament. Teams from all over the state will compete at Clem Kelly, including a new age division of high schoolers, which will bring more teams to the annual tournament than ever before.

“We made that decision based on a lot of these older girls,” says president Matt Liudahl. “They weren’t able to have a spring season. So we thought they should give them the chance to play more softball. It’s been very popular, so we’re excited about it.”

The tournament runs June 6th and 7th.