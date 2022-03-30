The Bismarck Demons have been so close to a state title, runners up in three of the last five years. But for this large group of seniors, it’s now or never to bring a title to the Capital City.

A new coach could mean new beginnings for a team, but for Bismarck, it’s business as usual with long-time assistant Billy Schmidt taking over the program.

“Kurt leaving was hard for us,” says senior Payton Gerving. “But Billy was with us through all those championship games too, so he has the same feelings as all of us and wants to get to the same spot. For a lot of us seniors, he was our travel ball coach when we were eight, so we’ve been with him for a long time.”

Schmidt knows he doesn’t need to change too much, with girls that are returning with a ton of defensive confidence that will shine on the diamond.

“You know, our outfield is solid,” says head coach Billy Schmidt. “Our pitching, so catching we’re trying to break in a new one. That one is going to take a little work. We have three girls that are working towards it and they’re all three really good. It’s just going to be which one is going to do it the best.”

And it’s a hands-off approach, for the most part, letting the players do the talking when it comes to making improvements.

“Always being able to communicate with each other,” says senior Logan Gronberg. “And like you said, being able to give pointers on what we’re doing. Trying to help and give criticism to what we need and to what others need, adjusting to each others’ strengths and weaknesses.”

The players and coaches know the talent is there, it’s just about finishing the job this time in 2022.

“I think last year at the state title, we got too tense and we were trying to do too much,” says Schmidt. “Pretty soon, we got behind and we just couldn’t catch up. So do your job mentality and let your abilities take over.”

Bismarck is set to get its season started on Friday when they face Mandan in a non-counter.