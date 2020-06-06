Softball: Bismarck ready to take home tournament this weekend

Coming up this weekend is the Bismarck Blast Softball Tournament, and for the first time ever, the tournament will feature 18 and under teams.

This means all the high school girls that didn’t get to play this spring will play this summer, the Bis-Man area has two teams, the Northern Force and the Bismarck Bomber, both teams ready to take a title this weekend.

“Through their friendships, they kind of got it together on their own,” says head coach Kurt Grenstiener. “It was great for me to get involved. So it’s really cool because you see them grow through the sport.”

“We’re a pretty good hitting team and I would say,” says Kelsey Mischel. “All-around we’re pretty good at defense as well, so I think we’ll come together to be all-around.”

“I just think it’s really nice to get back together with my friends and just have a fun summer,” says Brooklyn Morris. “Our high school season may have been stripped away from us, but I think we an make the most of our summer.”

The tournament runs Saturday and Sunday at Clem Kelly.