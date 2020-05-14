Softball: Bismarck seniors know the future is bright for the Demons

Bismarck Softball will have to wait one more year to avenge their championship loss to West Fargo in 2019, but the team might be set up perfectly for a future run.

The Demons are one of the youngest teams in the state, with only three seniors graduating in 2020. While their loss will be felt, they feel the program is in good hands.

“Our pitcher Logan, she’s only a sophomore this year,” says senior Bre Madler. “And we have the Gerving twins out there in the infield. They’re only sophomores, so I think a lot of younger talent is coming up.”

“I feel like our whole team just works that much harder to keep up with our stronger players,” says senior Emma Barta. “And so it just motivates us and everyone on the team.”

