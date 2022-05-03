On Tuesday, eight teams were in action, headlined by Bismarck and Mandan, where the Braves were able to pull off two big wins over the Demons on the road.

Scores:

(G1) Bismarck Demons (0), Mandan Braves (2)

(G2) Bismarck Demons (8), Mandan Braves (12)

(G1) Century Patriots (9), Watford City Wolves (0)

(G2) Century Patriots (18), Watford City Wolves (1)

(G1) Jamestown Blue Jays (1), Legacy Sabers (0)

(G2) Jamestown Blue Jays (3), Legacy Sabers (14)

(G1) Williston Coyotes (0), Dickinson Midgets (17)

(G2) Williston Coyotes (1), Dickinson Midgets (13)