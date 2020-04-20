Softball: Bismarck wants redemption from last year

The Bismarck Demons were just six outs away from winning their first state title last season, but now, with the season in jeopardy, they just hope they get a chance at redemption.

It’s a different approach at the plate that makes the Demons one of the best offenses in the state, an innovative approach in how they attack.

“You know, at the plate, we use a lot of different things to make us hit line drives to the middle of the field,” said head coach Kurt Grensteiner. “And we do a lot of different things to make sure that works. We use a lot of different metrics. We bring a lot of science into the game.”

That approach led to an 18 game winning streak and a state title game appearance, but a five-run sixth inning by West Fargo had the title slip through Bismarck’s fingers.

“At the state tournament, and in WDA, we have so much momentum going in usually,” senior Emma Barta said. “And I think it’s just like, more a mental struggle at that point, just to know that we can do that.”

Players know they had the team to win a championship. Logan Grunberg is a big part of the potent lineup, batting over 600 last season. Bismarck is a younger team, but the remaining seniors know that leading by example, could lead to the Demons’ first title in school history.

“It all comes down to the motion of things in softball and you got to be good at the little stuff to be good at the big stuff,” said senior Bre Madler. “So you know, working off the tee when we’re batting and a lot of fieldwork, a lot of long hours long practices but it’s worth it in the end.”

“It’s important to younger players to look up to our older players,” Grensteiner said. “And see all the dedication and all the hardwork and it just kind of keeps refueling after that.”

Bismarck hopes to make it four titles in a row at the WDA Tournament.