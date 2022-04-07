The Bismarck Demons are one of the many title contenders in softball, and it’s their senior ace Logan Gronberg that leads the way.

The UND signee is always looking for ways to improve her game. One part of it is at the plate, but entering her final chapter as a Demon, she wants to start calling games for herself while in the circle, and it all comes from studying the opponents throughout the season.

“She came to me and really wants more control of pitches,” says head coach Billy Schmidt. “Players and how she’s throwing them and stuff and I told her, that’s fine. I said, as long as I know what you’re doing.”

“I kind of learned that moving up to the college level I need to be able to be mentally tough that way,” says Gronberg. “And if I’m calling my own games, I have to be able to read hitters better and I figured, if I can do that, I can move up to the next level too.”