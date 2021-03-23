Softball: Bismarck’s offense can get them back to the title game

The softball season begins in two weeks, just 14 days before the Bismarck Demons begin their journey back to the state title game.

The Demons fell to powerhouse West Fargo in 2019 on the final day of the season, and despite that game two years ago, many players are returning from that team. That experience opens up a lot of options for Bismarck this year.

“Our best attributes starting off the season for sure is definitely our offense,” says head coach Kurt Grensteiner. “Our offense is still going to be really good. I feel that we have 14 or 15 that can hit at the varsity level.”

“We just have a great eye for that strike zone,” says senior Delanie Ziegler. “We know where we want to place the ball and I think these girl’s are going to do so well hitting this year.”