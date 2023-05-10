Third Basemen Emma Rybchinski and Pitcher Delani Tweed put pen to paper with the hometown Dakota College at Bottineau.

Each senior is excited to stay local, with Rybchinski attending the same school her dad is the head coach of the men’s hockey team.

Definitely him working there had a huge impact on me going to DCB, and my parents always say we have to go here for a year before we can go somewhere else, so I was like, I might as well play softball too,” Rybchinski said.

“I wanted to start somewhere small and close to home just didn’t want to get too far from all of my family and friends, and it was really special having our whole team there and some extra friends from school too,” Tweed said.