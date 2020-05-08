Softball: Central McLean looks back on a possible tournament run

Central McLean’s softball team was hoping for a state tournament run this season before it was cut short.

The Cougars were faced with injuries early last year before making a run in the super regionals. With no seniors graduating from that team first-year head coach Ronda Knutson was confident that the Cougars would have enough playmakers to compete at the top of region four.

“That’s what I was really excited about,” head coach Ronda Knutson said. “Knowing that they’re all coming back, and knowing that they’re flexible and versatile, and can play more than one position.”

The Cougars were hoping to make their first state appearance in program history.