Softball: Central McLean riding hot streak into the final week of the regular season

Central McLean softball is off to a hot start this season with only one loss. A new approach this season has resulted in a homerun mentality for the Cougars.

Central McLean’s softball success is no surprise to those near the program with a focus on mental preparation at the forefront of their 10-1 season.

“Having a strong mental ability,” senior Sophie Sparrow said. “Being mentally tough and sound, making our plays.”

Sophie Sparrow headlines a roster featuring four seniors and five juniors. That experience is paying off on the field and in the minds of the Cougars.

“We have a lot of older girls who take that leadership role,” co-head coach Trista Crimmins said. “They keep us all composed. They stay composed which really helps so we don’t get overwhelmed or stressed out.”

The Cougars’ are averaging nearly 12 runs per game. Taking a relaxed approach at the plate to a whole new level.

“Having quality at bats. Knowing when to swing and not to swing,” Sparrow said. “Making sure you’re just watching your count, and being confident. If you’re not a confident hitter you’re not going to hit the ball.”

Getting on base is where it starts, but the Cougars’ speed has helped lead them to nine games in double digits.

“Just telling them, ‘hey two down, what do you have to do?’ Kind of make them think a little bit,” Crimmins explained. “No plays off, and you kind of have to be thinking if it’s hit here where am I going? Am I going to tag? Stuff like that.”

The Cougars seems to have the recipe for success mastered, and they don’t plan on slowing down.

“Just keeping that in our minds where it’s like, yeah we want to be competitive, we want to stay competitive,” Crimmins said.

The Cougars return to the diamond Monday to face Beulah.