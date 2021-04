Wilton-Wing and Central McLean returned to the softball diamond for one of the only games on the west side of the state on Monday.

The Cougars came out on top 8-6 in eight innings over the Miners.

Even with that many runs scored, it was a battle of pitchers early on. Central McLean’s Sophie Sparrow struck out 15 batters in the game, while Wilton-Wing’s Taryn Schurhamer struck out 16.