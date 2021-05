The Century vs Bismarck rivalry returned to the softball diamond Friday night for a doubleheader featuring two of the top teams in the WDA.

Game one was powered by defense with the Patriots winning 2-1 behind a strong outing from Maddy Zander on the mound. Zander also added a solo home run in the first inning.

Game two was the exact opposite outcome with lots of runs and the Demons getting the 13-9 win.