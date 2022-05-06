While most teams were in Fargo for the Midseason Madness, Legacy and Century renewed their rivalry in the Capital City.

Scores:

(G1) Century Patriots (0), Legacy Sabers (14)

(G2) Century Patriots (6), Legacy Sabers (7)

Grand Forks Central (8), Mandan Braves (12)

Fargo Shanley (7), Mandan Braves (19)

Valley City (0), Dickinson Midgets (17)

Fargo Davies (0), Dickinson Midgets (16)

Valley City (4), Bismarck Demons (15)

Fargo South (0), Bismarck Demons (19)

West Fargo Sheyenne (1), Minot Majettes (12)

Grand Forks Red River (1), Minot Majettes (14)

Grand Forks Central (8), Williston Coyotes (7)

Fargo Shanley (1), Williston Coyotes (14)