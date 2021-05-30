Softball: Century feeling confident heading into the state tournament

The Bismarck Century Patriots won the 2021 WDA Softball tournament and go into the state tournament as a number one seed.

Head Coach Kevin Ziegler says his team played great defense throughout the regional tournament. That defense paired with Maddy Zander’s pitching was the winning formula for the Patriots, as they allowed just four runs through three games. Heading into the state tournament this week Ziegler is reminding his girls to have fun and enjoy the moment.

“Well just play loose. It seems like sometimes when we get a little tight and things like that, bad things happen,” says Head Coach Kevin Ziegler. “If we just play our game and we play with the confidence then hey we’re going to be alright and we expect big things.”

“We’re just trying to have fun, it is a game but you have to remember that too through it you learn so many different lessons,” adds Senior Pitcher Madison Zander. “So if you can look at it through that perspective than its easier to stay loose and I’m going to learn from this mistake so I don’t make it again.”

The Patriots will face Grand Forks Central in the first round on Thursday.