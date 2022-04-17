The Patriots could call this season a year of transition, but while it’s a new coach with Dabry Krivoruchka at the helm, Century isn’t planning on missing a beat.

“I have been with them since they’ve been in 7th grade,” says head coach Darby Krivoruchka. “So they are kind of like my babies a little bit. I’ve watched them grow up since they were in middle school and it’s exciting to see them start off as not knowing a whole heck of a lot when they come into the program and then where they are at right now.”

Century hit the books when it came to the offseason, studying up on ways to improve mentally with hopes that the production will follow.

“We are really good at communicating with each other,” says senior Brooklyn Morris. “And abiding by each other’s needs. I feel like on the positivity, we have a bunch of quotes from a book we read “Feed the Positive Dog”, “Be a Chief Energy Officer” and a lot of that. We focus a lot of that on the leadership this year.”

The bats need to be there for the Patriots, a team always working on power, but more importantly, stringing together runs.

“I would say just consistent, pretty levelheaded,” says senior Delani Clarke. “Some of us have a lot of experience and others of us not so much, so I think coming together as a team and working that way.”

“I think a lot of it is looking at our outfield,” says Krivoruchka. “We do have a couple of experienced kids coming back but we also have the opportunity for new kids to get some varsity time and I’m excited to see what they can do.”