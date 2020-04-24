Softball: Century hopes to carry over red hot offense this spring

With Century Softball, they were a team that was poised to win their first state title this year, after off the chart offensive numbers.

The Patriots return a veteran group, a team that finished in a tie for first with Bismarck in the WDA regular season. Behind a potent lineup that averaged over 10 runs per game, head coach Kevin Zeigler says it’s an aggressive approach where the team looks for hits, rather than working the count.

“The last few years, its just been through the roof,” says head coach Kevin Zeigler. “Definitely a strength of ours, so that’s what we’ve looked at and we kind of make sure that we do in most games.”

“If one person is not hitting well, then everyone else can pick them up,” says senior Maddie Grad. “It’s not a one person team which is amazing to see, because you don’t see that a lot.”>>>

