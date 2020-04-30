Softball: Century returns a ton of starters poised for their first title

Century is geared up to challenge for a state title, as the Patriots returns all but one player from last year’s team.

It’s a sign that they could get on the same page quickly if the spring season resumes. Century has been close, but has never won a state title in program history, but these players feel its the bond that is the difference maker.

“We’re kind of weird. We’re a fun group to be with,” says senior Grace Mescheke. “That’s what I miss the most, just seeing all the girls and having fun. I mean bus trips were one of my favorite things.”

“We’re just so different and so much more enjoyable to work with because they’re always happy,” senior Maddie Grad says. “They’re always wanting to get better, and that just makes me want to be there more.”