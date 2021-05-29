Softball: Century wins WDA title; Dickinson, Bismarck and Jamestown advance to state

The Century Patriots softball team won the 2021 WDA tournament, which concluded on Saturday.
WDA Tournament Scores:
Championship: Century (5), Dickinson (0)
State Qualifier: Bismarck (8), Minot (2)
State Qualifier: Jamestown (15), Mandan (1)
