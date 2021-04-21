Softball: Century’s Brooklyn Morris finding the power this season

Century Softball has yet to play a game that has counted in the WDA standings, but it hasn’t stopped them from being early contenders.

One of the big reasons why is Brooklyn Morris, the junior hit three home runs in Century’s doubleheader with Bismarck. Two years ago, Morris only hit one all season, the power surge just needed time to develop.

“Maturing for me basically,” says junior Brooklyn Morris. “I’ve just gotten a lot bigger. But yeah, I’ve put in a lot of work. I know a lot of these girls too. But I, over the summer, put in a lot of work in my swing. I noticed it was kind of lagging and I remember my freshman year, it’s a lot of little bloopers over the infield and I just wanted to change that.”