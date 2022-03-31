Teams are just a day away from the first pitch in the WDA season, and the Century Patriots are poised to defend their Regional Tournament title.

They will lean heavily on their star senior Brooklyn Morris. The UND signee will be the ace in the circle come the start of the season and has turned into a huge bat when it comes to power and speed on the base paths.

“She is really going to help us with the lineup,” says head coach Darby Krivoruchka. “She has enough power and speed on the bases to be a one, she can be a nine, it’s going to help us regardless of where she’s at.”

“The legacy I hope to leave is just having a positive impact on this program,” says senior Brooklyn Morris. “I really want people to look up to, not only me, but the seniors as good role models and not only just in skill but just to have fun and positive attitudes.”