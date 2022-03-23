The softball season is slowly thawing out as we move into the spring season, and the Century Patriots are hoping for a hot start in these early cold weeks.

The defending WDA Tournament champs enter this year with a new look in most areas, losing a big senior class from last year including an ace in the circle Maddie Zander. But the biggest change will come in the coaching staff, with former assistant Darby Krivoruchka taking over the head coaching spot. She’s putting a big emphasis on the mental approach of softball.

“With this game, it’s the game of failure,” says head coach Darby Krivoruchka. “You are not meant to do well. It’s something that if you can overcome the errors you make in the game and you can overcome the mistakes you make here, it’s going to transfer into your everyday lives as well, so I’m really hoping for a lot of our kids to see that as we go along.”