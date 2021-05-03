Softball: Century’s pitching can help them repeat as WDA champs

With just a month left till the state tournament, the softball season is heating up more than ever. One team that has been off to a fast start has been Century, which does it better than anyone else on the mound.

The Patriots come into 2021 at the defending WDA champs, a target for a team that knows it’s well-rounded in all aspects of the game.

“We think one of our strengths is going to be our pitching,” says head coach Kevin Ziegler. “We’re looking at our defense being a strength with us too. The hitting has to come around a little bit. It has for some people, but until the whole team gets going and as soon as we get that going, we’re looking at some good stuff here.”

And the offense is starting to come around. Century has scored nine or more runs in five of their last eight games. That run support could make them unstoppable with their lethal rotation, starting with Brooklyn Morris and Maddy Zander.

“The way that I attack pitching just basically saying to myself, I know my positives, I know my strengths,” says junior Brooklyn Morris. “I just have to trust my defense so I just go up there and pitch strikes and let it happen.”

“I throw hard and I do spin it too,” says senior Maddy Zander. “But she [Morris] spins it and everything moves for her. I don’t have as much movement on certain things and everything moves as she throws, so we just compliment really well.”

A combo of speed and spin giving teams multiple looks at the plate, but it’s all about throwing strikes and making the hitters uncomfortable.

“You don’t have to be that fireballer to be an effective pitcher,” says Ziegler. “The big thing is, hit your spots and have movement on the ball. And right now, that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ve been working on that in the offseason quite a bit. Making sure that we can throw the pitch that we want to throw in the area that we want to throw it.”

As for the next month, the improvements will be there. It’s making sure the depth can carry this team through.

“One or two injuries could throw us off in certain spots,” says Ziegler. “Certain positions we’re deep at, other positions we’re not that deep. So we have to stay away from that and get lucky with the injuries and just get lucky in general. That usually is what makes a winning season.”